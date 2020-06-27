In response to widespread interest in the upcoming public hearing on Enbridge Energy’s proposed relocation of the Line 5 pipeline in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron counties, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting a virtual public hearing on Wednesday, July 1.
The public can watch the hearing live beginning at 4 p.m. After the hearing is over, the same Media Site link will take people to an online recording of the hearing.
Members of the public who wish to provide oral testimony during the hearing will be able to do so using the Zoom Remote Conferencing Platform, which is accessible by computer or phone. Information on how to register to participate via Zoom is available on the DNR’s Enbridge Pipeline Projects web page.
The DNR is asking people who want to watch the hearing but do not wish to provide oral testimony to use Media Site instead. That will help ensure that people who wish to testify at the hearing will be able to do so.
The hearing will cover Enbridge’s application for a waterway and wetland permit, as well as the scope of the Environmental Impact Statement that will be prepared for the overall project. As proposed, the project would involve construction of 42 miles of new 30-inch pipeline needed to relocate the existing Line 5 pipeline outside of tribal lands of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
Members of the public can submit written comments on the waterway and wetland permit application and the scope of the EIS by email, to DNROEEACOMMENTS@WI.GOV, or by U.S. mail to “Line 5 Comments, DNR (EA/7),” 101 South Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707. All electronic and hardcopy comments must be submitted or postmarked by no later than Saturday, July 11.
More information on the proposed project, permit application, and to review a draft outline of the Environmental Impact Statement is available here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.