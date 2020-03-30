Local, state, and federal agencies have been planning for an influenza and respiratory illness pandemic for close to two decades – good background preparation for the global pandemic that is underway.
Except for a major hitch: “The only good thing about pandemic flu is that you can take antivirals, and you can develop a vaccine pretty quickly, and unfortunately, neither of those are true of this,” said Cheri Nickell, Washburn County public health officer.
The problem is, with flu, you can use antivirals to both get over it and to keep other people from getting infected,” she said. “And we have nothing in our toolbox like that for this, and no vaccine development. A lot of common colds are corona viruses, and we haven’t managed to come up with a vaccine for them. Sao hopefully they’ll come up with a vaccine for it.”
Even if one is crafted rapidly, that does not mean it will be on the market any time soon.
“‘Under development’ and successful vaccination of large amounts of people is pretty far apart,” Nickell said.
‘Uncharted’
While the phrases “uncharted territories” and “unparalleled times” are often used to describe the pandemic and its ramifications, what to do to try to contain the virus is pretty clear to the county health department.
“Our state Department of Health has been really good about giving us the guidance that we need, and actually we have a regional health officer group that we pretty much have been Skyping every morning to make sure that we all are on the same page, and we’re bouncing ideas off each other on what issues people are facing.
“So, that’s been really helpful, between the DPH [Department of Public Health] guidelines and guidance and the health officer group.”
The counties have the same type of response plans since they have worked together with regional emergency preparedness planning. So as they go through a similar situation, as they are together now, their responses will be the same.
They also turn to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for guidance.
“They are the ultimate authority,” Nickell said, but individual states can take actions on their own timeline.
Spreading
While the virus can spread from surfaces, Nickell said it is not the most efficient way for it to spread.
The most expedient way for it to spread is through the droplets that spray out when a person coughs or sneezes, a way of “shedding” the virus.
That means the most effective way to prevent the spread is the mantra that is repeated across the spectrum of advisories, from individuals to countries: Stay 6 feet away from others, diligently and frequently wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue (and then throw the tissue away), and do not touch your face, where the virus could enter the body through the nose, mouth, or eyes.
Not touching the face may be the hardest of the preventative measures since most people regularly do it without thinking about it.
Testing
Getting tested has become more prevalent since the State Lab eliminated the requirement that the state epidemiologist has to approve getting a test done and left it up to doctors’ discretion.
“There is testing going on everywhere,” Nickell said, “but a lot of it is more – I would characterize it as the ‘worried well,’ just people who with a respiratory symptom that want to be tested because they’re worried.”
Once transmission of the virus is in the area, then people with respiratory symptoms might want to be tested. For now, she said, testing should be reserved for people with a possible connection to exposure such as travel or contact with a known case.
“People who have traveled to a place where there’s ongoing transmission, if they get respiratory symptoms – and hopefully they’re staying pretty close to home and monitoring their symptoms for 14 days, which is the CDC [Centers for Disease Control] recommendation – then, yes, they absolutely should be tested,” Nickell said.
She said the evidence behind the 14-day recommendation, which is based on the virus incubation period being anywhere from two to 14 days, is “pretty solid by now.”
People with symptoms can consider themselves free of the virus when the 14 days are past and they have been free of fever (without the aid of fever-reducing medication) and free of a productive cough for 72 hours.
While people think two weeks is the magic number, a person actually could be quarantined for much longer. A person may be on quarantine for a couple of weeks, for example, and maybe not come down with symptoms for 10 days. The two-week period begins anew at that mark.
Then, say, a spouse shows symptoms. The person who initially had it then is quarantined for another couple of weeks plus the three days of being symptom-free. And if another person in the household then gets it …
Current recommendations are that the person with symptoms should remain apart from the rest of the household, in one separate room, and preferably with their own bathroom, to help prevent it from moving through the household.
Nickell wonders whether, at some point, the quarantine recommendations might change and allow a person who is in the same household as someone with the virus, but separate, to leave the home rather than be quarantined.
“I don’t know if they’ll ever go to that,” she said. “But it’s a burden for people to stay home that long.”
She knows those kind of decisions are hard. People have to weigh the impact of a huge economic impact verses flattening the curve so people do not die of a preventable disease if the health care system gets overwhelmed by too many people getting sick at the same time.
“I really feel for the people, especially the restaurant owners and the restaurant workers,” Nickell said. “Most of our small businesses up in our area of the state, there’s not a big margin of profit that gets them through, and something like this could be enough to push them over the edge. There’s no answer yet for how long this is going to go on.”
She has heard of estimates of a couple of months to six months or longer, perhaps even until a vaccine is developed.
More states are seeing community spread, where the virus is spreading without the persons having traveled or been in contact with a known case. Compounding that is people do not know immediately if they have contracted the virus. Though people are “probably not hugely contagious,” before they show symptoms, they could be inadvertently passing it on, Nickell said.
Right now people in the area are at low risk unless they are in contact with a case or have travelled to certain areas, but that could change as it becomes a case of community transmission.
“Anybody could, at any moment, be incubating it and spreading it before they realize it, and that’s why it’s going to be so important for people, if you start getting a fever, a cough, to immediately, immediately self-isolate and call your doctor. Don’t just waltz into the clinic or ER,” Nickell said.
The health care facility needs to know a patient is coming in with symptoms so they can have their protective gear on.
The test for COVID-19 is a deep nasal swab that is then sent to the State Lab or private lab. Nickell said testing capacity is not expected to be a problem in Wisconsin since private labs also can test now.
Being in a rural area has its pluses and minuses during a pandemic. Smaller populations may decrease the infection rate and make tracking down exposed contacts easier, but outbreaks could be complicated by a small capacity of intensive care beds and ventilators and by the emergency services being volunteers.
A plus is that communication is strong between county government, providers, and other services, Nickell said.
“We’re all used to working together and communicating with each other. And I think that’s a huge benefit when you’re dealing with something like this,” she said.
Washburn County’s public health department has planned for pandemics. Through its “continuity of operations” planning, staff have worked with people across the state, looking at what they can do, what they need to stop doing, what they have to ramp up. Currently staff are spending a lot of time in meetings, sharing and forwarding information to providers, and emailing updates.
“It’s a lot of keeping up with everybody’s need for information and assistance with decision making,” Nickell said.
If cases occur in the county, the department will be notified and will be responsible for filing the enormous amount of paperwork required and contacting people who might have been exposed to the virus.
While people so far have been willing to self-quarantine when needed, the department does have the authority to order it and has worked with the county’s corporation counsel to ensure the mechanisms are in place to get it done and to a judge quickly.
Anyone who has a clearly identified risk should self-isolate for 14 days, she said.
It is useless to be tested if symptoms are not present since the result could be negative even while the incubation is occurring.
“Testing people without symptoms is just a ridiculous waste of time and resources because a negative test is pretty meaningless,” she said.
She warns people to be cautious about where they get information.
“I see so much false and misinformation on Facebook every day,” she said.
“I think it’s unfortunate that people are letting their political beliefs instead of their science make their decisions for them,” she said. “I think the media is doing a really good job of representing the science. And I don’t think that the media is inciting panic.”
She added, “I don’t think that telling people they need to pay attention to this because, yes, it is a thing, is inciting panic.”
