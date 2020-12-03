Wisconsinites have two upcoming opportunities to weigh in on deer hunting across the state. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host virtual public meetings in each county to discuss deer management December 7-18, and a separate virtual public hearing December 9, on the current white-tailed deer hunting season.
Area meetings
The Washburn County virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Toll-free number: 866.715.6499, Access Code: 8399364550#
The Burnett County virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Toll-free number: 866.715.6499, Access Code: 2047286758#
Every three years, County Deer Advisory Councils (CDACs) provide recommendations to the DNR that help determine the herd size objective (increase, decrease, maintain) for their county. Councils are made up of a chair and alternate-chair, who are members of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, and seven members of the public who represent various stakeholder groups.
CDACs provide the people of Wisconsin greater input into local deer management decisions and are important for shaping the next three years of deer hunting and management in the state.
The fall of 2020 marks the end of the last three-year cycle, and meetings are being held this winter to determine the herd size objectives for the next three years (2021-23). Councils develop their recommendations using two meetings separated by a public input period to provide transparency and multiple opportunities for public input.
During the preliminary objective setting meetings December 7-18, councils will meet via teleconference to review deer herd metrics and harvest data from the last three years and to provide a preliminary recommendation on the herd size objective for the next three years. The DNR also will share preliminary recommendations on deer management unit and zone boundaries.
Additional questions can also be sent to: DNRCDACWebMail@wisconsin.gov.
Following the preliminary meetings, the DNR will hold an online public comment period on each county’s management recommendations on January 4-13.
Each council will then reconvene in late January to discuss the public input received and finalize their recommendations to the DNR. Final council recommendations will be shared with the Natural Resources Board at their February meeting.
In addition to the CDAC meetings, the DNR will host a virtual public meeting to gather public input on issues and concerns regarding the current white-tailed deer hunting season, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The Deer Stakeholder Committee has been at work since early October 2020 to identify a deer hunting framework and potential programs to accomplish three objectives:
> To address concerns and areas of conflict expressed by the snowmobiling, forestry and agriculture communities.
> To provide deer hunting opportunities that are easy to understand and that will support hunter recruitment, retention, and reactivation.
> To provide the best available tools to achieve population objectives and reduce the prevalence of deer with Chronic Wasting Disease.
The public is encouraged to participate. Anyone wishing to speak during the meeting should register before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Those who register to speak will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the meeting via Zoom. Those who do not register to speak may watch the meeting on the DNR website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.