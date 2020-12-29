The public is being asked for any information that would help in locating Cara Haaf, who has been missing from Rice Lake since December 14.
The Rice Lake Police Department is looking for Cara, who is 16 and entered as a missing person. She is described as 5’7”, 140 pounds, red/brown short hair, brown eyes, with a tattoo of a heart on her ankle.
She is believed to have left her residence with her black snowmobile jacket with CASTLE written in pink lettering on it, and she is believed to have been in Barron, Dunn, and Pierce counties since she went missing, the police department said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Barron County Dispatch, 715.537.3106.
