The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information on Benjamin Jacobson, 22, of Cumberland who was last seen on Monday, Feb. 8, at around 7:30 p.m.

"He did not show up for work on Tuesday and his friends and family are not able to get in contact with him, which is highly unusual," said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

He was last seen in a green 2002 Ford F-150.

Anyone with information on Jacobson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office dispatch at 715.537.3106 so his welfare can be checked.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments