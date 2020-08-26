Burnett County Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at The Shop Bar and Grill in Webster on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.
"If you were at this location during the provided time frames AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, stay home, do not go to work and contact a healthcare provider to be tested," the health department said. "The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed."
Symptoms may develop two to14 days after exposure, so anyone who was there at those times should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, which include:
> Fever or chills
> Cough
> Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
> Fatigue
> Muscle or body aches
> Headache
> New loss of taste or smell
> Sore throat
> Congestion or runny nose
> Nausea or vomiting
> Diarrhea
For more information on COVID-19 Symptoms please visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm
"Please note that an establishment appearing on this list does not necessarily mean that did something wrong, nor does appearing on the list mean that the establishment should be closed," the health department said. "The establishments have been contacted before their listing and guidance is provided about reducing future risk to staff and customers. If you have questions, please call 211."
