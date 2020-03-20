We know that COVID-19 is causing uncertainty in our community. During an event like this, it is natural to experience different and strong emotions. Everyone reacts differently, and your own feelings will likely change over time. Coping with these feelings and getting help when you need it will help you, your family, and your community recover from a disaster.
Here are some tips for coping:
> Take care of your body.
> Connect with others (while practicing social distancing — call, text, video chat, stay at least 6 feet apart).
> Take breaks.
> Stay informed, but try to avoid too much exposure to news.
> Seek help when needed.
We have compiled a list of some resources directly addressing mental health during COVID-19.
> SAMHSA Taking Care of Your Behavioral Health: Tips for Social Distancing, Quarantine, and Isolation
> Washburn County Mental Health and AODA resources
> Distress Line: call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
This list is also available on the County’s coronavirus outbreak page: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak
Stay healthy, stay safe, take care of your neighbors, and take care of yourself.
