SHELL LAKE– Joleen Hanson of Spooner has been sentenced to four years in prison and six on extended supervision for her part in trying to poison and kill a woman over a five-month period in 2018, first by eye drops and then by ant poison and anti-fungal foot cream.
She received credit for 646 days already spent in jail.
Circuit Court Judge Stephen Anderson convicted her in Washburn County Circuit Court for her part in trying to poison Sharon R. Meyers, the wife of Robert “Bob” R. Meyers, both of Spooner. The three lived in the same residence at the time.
Hanson and Meyers were arrested on August 7, 2018, and both initially were charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which could have netted a 60-year prison term.
They also were charged with abusing Meyers in a way that likely would cause her bodily harm, a felony.
While Hanson allegedly was the person who put the poisons in Sharon Meyers' drinks, a witness said she had informed Meyers about it and he reportedly was “pretty much all for it.”
One of the difficulties in the case appeared to be proving how much Meyers knew about the attempted poisonings.
Meyers was sentenced in Washburn County Circuit Court to 1 1/2 years in prison and two years extended supervision, with credit for 564 days in jail.
According to the criminal complaints against Hanson and Meyers, the attempted murder charges came about when a teen met with a Spooner Police Department officer to report that Hanson was dating Meyers and wanted to marry him and so between March 1 and August 6 had been trying to kill his wife by poisoning her.
The teen said Hanson had put eye drops in Sharon Meyers' drinks, but that did not have the desired effect of killing her, so on August 6, Hanson bought ant poison and anti-fungal foot cream, put half of them in each of two drinks, mixed with vodka and orange juice, and gave them to Meyers.
