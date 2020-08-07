SHELL LAKE – Jamaine E. Brown, 30, of Milwaukee has been sentenced to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision for being a party to enticing a young teenager into a residence with the intent to have sexual contact with her in 2018.
Barron County Circuit Judge Michael J. Bitney handed down the sentence on Thursday, Aug. 7, in Washburn County Circuit Court.
A charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree sexual assault of a child was dismissed as part of an agreement that included the defense and prosecution recommending a sentence of three years in prison and three on supervision.
Conditions of his sentence include being a registered sexual offender for 15 years upon his release, therapy and treatment as recommended by the Department of Corrections, no unsupervised contact with minors without written consent from the probation agent, no consumption of alcohol or unprescribed controlled substances, and no contact with the victim or her family.
In a related pending case, Brown is accused of trying to arrange with a fellow inmate in Washburn County Jail the murder by arson of the teenager and her mother before he was to have gone on trial for the enticement charge.
Brown also faces multiple charges in Milwaukee County, where he is in jail, including armed robbery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, party to fleeing an officer, and driving a vehicle without consent.
A woman Brown was involved with at the time and who was part of the enticement, Christina M. Greer, 32, of Minneapolis, was convicted of being a party to child enticement for sexual contact and was sentenced on May 20, 2019, to six years of incarceration and six of extended supervision.
Party to trafficking a child, party to soliciting a child for prostitution, causing mental harm to a child, possessing an illegally obtained prescription, retail theft, and driving a vehicle without consent were dismissed but read into the record.
Details on the sentencing hearing and what the attorneys and the judge said about the case and Brown’s long criminal history and his “very, very tough” upbringing.
