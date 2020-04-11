PRICE COUNTY – Price County announced its first confirmed case of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.
The individual has had a history of domestic travel and has been self-isolating since returning home from recent travels and will continue to do so, according to a statement by the Price County Public Health Department.
No other information on the person was provided.
“We are in contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” said Michelle Edwards, the county’s public health officer.
Price County Public Health is working with the individual to identify any persons that were in close contact with the person during the infectious period, according to the statement. Public health staff will follow up with each of those close contacts to provide appropriate guidance.
“There is no need for the public to panic,” said Edwards. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Price County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.”
Price County joins Sawyer and Florence counties this week for northern Wisconsin counties with their first confirmed cases.
Wisconsin hit a new milestone Friday with cases jumping above 3,000, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. So far at least 128 people have died from COVID-19 and 904 people have been hospitalized.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPOONER ADVOCATE: https://apg-wi-dot-com.bloxcms.com/site/forms/subscription_services/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.