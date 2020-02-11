ELK MOUND– On Saturday, Feb. 8, Spooner powerlifters Cole and Allison Cook competed in Elk Mound at the Wisconsin High School Powerlifting Association (WHSPA) Regional.
The brother and sister, both coached and trained by Kiko Murphy, qualified for the upcoming WHSPA State Meet in Appleton on March 7-8.
They train in Shell Lake at Body Shop Fitness.
Cole is a junior at Spooner High School. Allison is an SHS freshman.
“Returning lifter Cole was fifth at State in 2019,” said Coach Murphy. “Allison is a first-time competitor. Both took first places in their respective varsity weight classes, turning in strong performances for the Spooner Lifters. It was pretty exciting to see.”
Cole Cook
Squat: 525 lbs.
Bench: 275 lbs.
Deadlift: 495 lbs.
Total: 1,295 lbs.
Allison Cook
Squat: 265 lbs.
Bench: 145 lbs.
Deadlift: 290 lbs.
Total: 700 lbs.
