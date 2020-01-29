MADISON– The multi-state Powerball jackpot continues to rise to its highest estimated jackpot since March 2019 when Wisconsin had a record-setting $768.4 million jackpot winner.
The estimated jackpot for the today's drawing is at $394 million annuity ($274.6 million cash value).
If the jackpot is won, it will be the first winning Powerball jackpot in 2020. Since a November 2019 jackpot hit, there have been 24 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner; however, there were still winners. So far, this jackpot roll produced 21 winning $1 million tickets nationwide from matching five numbers, as well as nine winning $2 million tickets from matching five numbers and purchasing the Power Play option.
The year of 2019 produced seven Powerball jackpot-winning tickets, with the highest jackpot being won in Wisconsin. The record highest jackpot ever won was $1.586 billion, which was split between three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
Wisconsin has produced 17 Powerball jackpot winners since its debut it 1992.
The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play with the option to purchase the Power Play feature for an additional dollar which could increase potential winnings. The 10x multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot is $150 million or less.
