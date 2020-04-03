Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX EXPECTED TODAY... .COLDER AIR WAS MOVING FROM WEST TO EAST THROUGH THE NORTHLAND THIS MORNING, AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE DAY. RAIN HAS BECOME A WINTRY MIX FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW OVER CENTRAL AND WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE NORTHLAND. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATION WILL BE FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH THE HIGHEST VALUES OVER WESTERN AREAS. ICE ACCUMULATION FOR MOST AREAS WILL BE LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH BUT SOME LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE, AGAIN MAINLY OVER WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE NORTHLAND. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...BURNETT, WASHBURN AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&