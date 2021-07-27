A handful of Ashland residents remained without power Tuesday morning following the round of storms that swept through the Northwoods Monday night.
Xcel Energy reported that about 20 customers in the Ashland area had no electrical service at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Another 20 still had no lights in the Cornucopia area.
They were among about 8,300 customers across the Northwoods, mostly in the Ironwood-Hurley area, who still had no power following the storms that downed tree limbs and power lines across the region. One tornado was reported in northern Minnesota Monday evening, and winds in the Ashland area reportedly gusted to about 45 mph.
At one point late Monday and early Tuesday, 26,000 customers were without power, Xcel said. The company urged people to stay away from downed power lines and to report outages, gas leaks or other problems either to 911, on Xcel’s website or its outage line, 1-800-895-1999. Outages and repairs also can be tracked on the website’s outage map.
