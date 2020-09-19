Barron County Public Health is alerting community members who may have been at risk for exposure to COVID-19. The potential exposure happened at St. Croix Casino (Turtle Lake) on September 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"If you were at this location during the dates and times listed AND you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and contact your local clinic to be tested," the Barron County Health Department said. "Anyone who was at the location during the dates and times listed, and is NOT experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in the next 14 days, please stay home and contact your doctor to get tested."
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, or new loss of taste or smell.
A public notification is issued when someone that tested positive for COVID-19 was at a location while symptomatic but before test results were known, and there is no way to identify all of the people they came into contact with. The potential exposure means that anyone who was there during the time frame may have been exposed.
"We issue an alert to let people know they may have been exposed and to look for others who may now be sick as well," the health department said. "Appearing on this list does not mean the establishment did something wrong. It also does not mean the establishment should be closed. All establishments are contacted before being listed and are given guidance on how to reduce future risk to staff and customers."
Public Health is asking everyone’s help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Barron County. Any symptoms of illness or worsening of allergy symptoms, especially if allergies are not relieved by over the counter medications should be considered suspect COVID-19, the department said, and people should stay home and contact their doctor to be tested.
For more information on COVID-19:
> By phone: 211.
> Wisconsin Department of Health Services: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
> Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
