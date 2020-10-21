MADISON – Cammy J. Gillett, 44, Cameron, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, charged with misappropriating postal funds from March 2019 through July 2020.
The indictment alleges that while an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, she converted to her own use more than $1,000 in U.S. postal money orders. The indictment also charges her with making false entries in the record of postal money order sales.
If convicted, Gillett faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on each count. The charges against her are the result of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Anderson is handling the prosecution.
