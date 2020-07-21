Weather for July 21, 2020
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, DULUTH

Just days after scattered severe storms took down trees and powerlines across the Northland, more isolated severe storms are possible on Tuesday, July 21.

The National Weather Service said the potential threats in the storms would be hail up to one inch in diameter, damaging winds that could hit 60 mph, heavy rain, and localized flooding.

