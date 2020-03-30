Of the people who have laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Monday, March 30, 1,221 have tested positive and 15,856 have tested negative. The state surpassed the 1,000 mark over the weekend.
Fourteen people have died. They were in Dane County (one, with 183 cases), Fond du Lac (two, with 21 cases), Iron County (one, the county's sole confirmed case), Milwaukee County (five, with 617 cases), Ozaukee County (three, with 36 cases), Sauk (one, with 13 cases), and Waupaca County (one, the county's only confirmed case).
A week ago on Monday, the state had 416 confirmed cases and five deaths.
In Northwest Wisconsin, the counties that have confirmed cases are Bayfield (2), Douglas (6), and St. Croix County (4). Chippewa County has seven, and Eau Claire County has 10.
