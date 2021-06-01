Traffic will be detoured off of Hwy. 70 on Monday and Tuesday, June 7-8, while the highway is closed for a culvert pipe replacement.

The closure will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The road will be closed east of Perch Lake Road and will be detoured via Cty. Hwys. O and B and Hwy. 63 (see map).

“Plan accordingly,” advised Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen.

