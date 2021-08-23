Do you have an abundance of produce coming from your garden? Or would you like to have access to locally grown produce for your table? If the answer is yes to either of those questions, Lakeland Family Resource Center and the Spooner FFA program are happy to be working together to support you.
If you have an abundance of produce in your garden, Spooner FFA Chapter President Isaac Hopke is leading an effort to make arrangements to collect your harvested fresh produce and deliver it to the pop-up Food Pantry open seven days a week at Lakeland Family Resource Center.
Help is also needed spreading the word to the community.
Anyone with produce to donate should call or text 715-939-2166.
If your table would benefit from fresh locally grown produce, this food pantry is located in the front entry of the old Spooner Hospital building at 819 Ash St., Spooner.
Produce is available for anyone that could benefit from it – no questions asked.
Just weigh the produce or food items that you take and record on the clipboard at the table so the food going back to the community can be tracked.
