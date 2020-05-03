MADISON — Additional community testing events in northwest Wisconsin. The State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to create community testing events in places with a known lack of access to testing or where additional testing is needed because of high rates of COVID-19.
“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin.
"The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce these additional community testing events in northwest Wisconsin," Evers said. "I urge anyone who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to go get tested at one of these events.”
The Wisconsin National Guard will be working to assist with testing in the following communities. Anyone with symptoms who is a Wisconsin resident can be tested at any of the sites.
Barron and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe
May 3-4, Drive-through testing
St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground
122 Tamarack St.
Turtle Lake, WI 54889
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Burnett and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe
May 5, Drive-through testing
Burnett County Highway Shop
8150 State Road 70
Siren, WI 54872
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Douglas and Washburn Counties
May 6, Drive-through testing
Solon Springs Community Center
11523 Business Highway 53
Solon Springs, WI
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bad River Tribe and Ashland County
May 7, Drive-through testing
Lake Superior Elementary School
1101 Binsfield Rd
Ashland, WI 54806
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pierce and St. Croix Counties
May 8, Drive-thru testing
Western WI Health
1100 Bergslien St.
Baldwin, WI 54022
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pierce and St. Croix Counties
May 9, Drive-through testing
St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center
1091 Sutherland Ave.
River Falls, WI 54022
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dunn and Eau Claire Counties
May 10-11, Drive-through testing
CVTC/Prevea Health
617 W. Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54701
May 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Chippewa, Clark, & Taylor Counties
May 13, Drive-through testing
Thorp High School
605 S. Clark St.
Thorp, WI 54771
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Chippewa and Rusk Counties
May 14, Drive-through testing
Rusk County Fairgrounds
Rusk County Fairgrounds Rd.
Ladysmith, WI 54848
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"Wisconsin is increasing access to testing, and anyone with symptoms should contact their health care provider and ask to be tested," the governor's office said. "If you live in or around these communities and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, we urge you to go get tested at the community testing events."
Additional community testing sites will be announced in the coming days.
Symptoms of COVD-19 include:
> Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F.
> Subjective fever, for example if a person feels unusually warm to the touch or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever.
> Cough.
> Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
> Sore throat.
> Headache.
> Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills).
> Muscle aches (myalgia).
> New loss of taste or smell.
Wisconsin’s goal, and the key to turning the dial through the Badger Bounce Back Plan, is being able to test everyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, conduct contact tracing, and get those who have been exposed to the virus in quarantine to thwart the spread.
