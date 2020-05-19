Polk County Public Health is reporting the first county resident with confirmed Covid-19 who has passed away.
"This individual is believed to have had a workplace exposure to the virus through employment in Minnesota," the health department said. "This individual was initially tested on April 16, 2020, and passed away on May 18, 2020, at a Twin Cities hospital. This individual had multiple underlying conditions.
"Please join us in expressing our deepest sympathies to family, friends, and those impacted by this loss of life," the department said.
Polk County Public Health reminds everyone that Covid-19 is still in the communities and physical distancing and other public health recommendations should be followed to the fullest extent possible.
Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The health department advises the following:
• Stay home if you are ill.
• Avoid non-essential trips if possible.
• Wash your hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your face.
• If you get sick, call your hospital or doctor before going in.
• Consider wearing a mask in public when physical distancing is not possible.
• Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow safe practices and guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.
"Polk County Public Health is ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19," the department said. "We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy."
