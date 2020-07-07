Polk County Health Department

POLK COUNTY– Polk County Health Department (PCHD) announced on Tuesday, July 7, that a second Polk County resident has died of complications from coronavirus disease.

The person, in their 80s with multiple underlying health conditions, fought a long battle with the illness and passed away at a Twin Cities hospital, the department said. PCHD is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones.

“Polk County extends condolences to this individual’s family,” the health department said.

Polk County Health Department is working with state and local partners and health care providers to adjust the response to COVID-19 as needed. To date, 62 people in Polk County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 17 currently active cases.

“COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” the department said. “While older adults may be more susceptible to severe illness than young adults, COVID-19 has shown that it can be severe for people of all ages. Even a mild case of COVID-19 can be debilitating.”

PCHD asks that everyone continue to:

> Practice good hand hygiene.

> Cover coughs and sneezes.

> Stay home when sick.

> Practice physical distancing.

> Wear a cloth face covering in situations where physical distancing of 6 or more feet cannot be maintained.

“This is an evolving situation, and everyone is encouraged to monitor the Polk County Website and Polk County Health Department Facebook Page,” said PCHD.

