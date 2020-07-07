POLK COUNTY– Polk County Health Department (PCHD) announced on Tuesday, July 7, that a second Polk County resident has died of complications from coronavirus disease.
The person, in their 80s with multiple underlying health conditions, fought a long battle with the illness and passed away at a Twin Cities hospital, the department said. PCHD is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones.
“Polk County extends condolences to this individual’s family,” the health department said.
Polk County Health Department is working with state and local partners and health care providers to adjust the response to COVID-19 as needed. To date, 62 people in Polk County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 17 currently active cases.
“COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” the department said. “While older adults may be more susceptible to severe illness than young adults, COVID-19 has shown that it can be severe for people of all ages. Even a mild case of COVID-19 can be debilitating.”
PCHD asks that everyone continue to:
> Practice good hand hygiene.
> Cover coughs and sneezes.
> Stay home when sick.
> Practice physical distancing.
> Wear a cloth face covering in situations where physical distancing of 6 or more feet cannot be maintained.
“This is an evolving situation, and everyone is encouraged to monitor the Polk County Website and Polk County Health Department Facebook Page,” said PCHD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.