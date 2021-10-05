SPOONER– The Spooner Police Department is asking for the public's help in stopping port-a-potties from being vandalized.
“We have recently received complaints about port a potties in the City of Spooner being damaged,” Chief Jerry Christman posted on the department's Facebook page. “This activity has been spurred on by Tiktok challenges. Tiktok is a social media platform and these challenges and how to do them are posted on the Tiktok site.
“The damaging of property is a crime. We are investigating these complaints,” he said.
The vandalism has been at the Spooner city parks and on school property.
“The company providing service to the City of Spooner is considering removal of all port a potties from Spooner City Parks, if this criminal activity continues,” Christman said. “Please help us put an end to this and be able to provide restroom facilities to citizens and visitors using our great parks.”
Anyone who has knowledge about the criminal activities is asked to call the police department, 715.635.3527.
