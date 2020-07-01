AMERY– The Polk County Sheriff's Department is asking for any information that might lead to locating a missing motorcyclist.
The department reported that on Sunday, June 28, it received a call at 6:36 p.m. that Andre David Lyons, 40, rural Amery area, had not been seen nor heard from since approximately 1 a.m. that morning.
During the early onset of the investigation, deputies attempted to gain cellular phone information to attempt to locate Lyons. That information led the sheriff’s office to contact surrounding counties requesting assistance in attempting to locate him but neither Lyons nor information about him was found.
The sheriff's office investigator assigned to this case found Lyons had left a residence near the Polk and St. Croix County line and was last seen traveling north on Hwy. 35 in Polk County. Information was given that he was going to be traveling home, which is north of Amery.
Investigation staff and patrol deputies scoured the area of routes Lyons could have taken, but neither Lyons nor his 2000 yellow Honda CBR900 motorcycle were found. Lyons was wearing a white helmet at that time. The
Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be aided in the search for Lyons by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with their fixed-wing aircraft.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information that may lead to locating Lyons. Anyone who may have happened to be in the Farmington or Amery area and had noticed a motorcycle traveling between those locations during the early-morning hours of Sunday, June 28, is asked to call the Dispatch Center at 715.485.8300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.