What is Halloween without trick or treating? Something pretty hollow!
That won’t do, and a host of festivities in the area are planned to amp up the Halloween thrill level.
Here are some of the activities that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31:
> Birchwood Trunk or Treat at Birchwood Trinity Lutheran Church from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
> Minong’s Chamber of Commerce Trunk-o-Ween is at St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m. or until the candy is gone.
> Northwood School Trunk or Treat at Northwood School’s parking lot from 2 to 5 p.m.
> Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center’s Halloween Treat Stop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.
> Spooner’s Trunk or Treat hosted by the Washburn County First Responders and law enforcement will be at the Washburn County Fairgrounds from 3 to 6 p.m.
> Shell Lake’s Halloween at the Hall, hosted by the fire department and police department, will be at the fire station from 5 to 8 p.m. (Note the time. An incorrect time was listed in the Weekender on October 23 due to a page layout error.)
> Spooner Wesleyan Church will host its third annual Trunk or Treat, drive-through-style this year, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1100 West Maple St.
> Stone Lake’s Halloween Party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lions hall. It will feature Guess How Many Acorn Caps in the Big Jar, Bring the Pumpkin You Carved at Home contest, creation of a 15-foot-long mural for the post office, a costume contest, trunk or treat, and games.
> Hunt Hill Halloween at the Hill trail walk will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must be pre-registered by October 29 (hunthill.org).
