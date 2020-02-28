WASHBURN COUNTY– The Washburn County Forestry Department is welcoming public input on a plan that will guide the use of the county forest for the next 15 years.
Washburn County’s 150,000 acres of publicly owned lands are managed under the guidance of the County Forest Plan. The plan is in place for a 15-year period, which expires at the end of this year. The forestry department is in the process of writing the first draft of the document that creates county forest land policy for recreation, forestry, and general management for the 2021-35 planning period.
The goal is to have a final draft available for county board approval by the end of this year.
The County is currently compiling the first draft of 13 chapters contained within the plan. The Forestry, Parks and Recreation Committee will review draft chapters as they are completed and release them to the public for review and comment.
“Public participation is an important component of this plan, so individuals and groups are asked to participate in the process,” the department said.
Anyone who wishes to be notified of progress of the plan and the release of draft chapters can contact the Washburn County Forestry Office, 715.635.4490 or forestry@co.washburn.wi.us.
“As we move through this process, the County may develop additional public forums and/or meetings to allow for public participation,” the department said. “We ask that interested parties provide an email address, so we can generate an information distribution list.”
Plan information will be available at https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/forestry/2021-2035CountyForestPlan.
