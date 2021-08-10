OSCEOLA – A plane crash landed in a soybean field near the Osceola Airport on Monday, Aug. 9.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the pilot of the fixed wing aircraft at approximately 6:07 p.m. The pilot, whose name is being withheld at this time, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for nonlife-threatening injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Osceola Police Department, County Line First Responders, the Osceola Fire Department as well as the Lakes Area Ambulance Service for their quick response and assistance,” the sheriff’s office said.
