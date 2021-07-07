The past comes alive at the Barron County Historical Society's Pioneer Village Museum this weekend. Heritage Days is one of the museum's largest and most popular events, and it is taking place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
There will be live music both days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Kim Richie and Friends performing on Saturday and Gospel Notes on Sunday. A tractor parade takes place both days at 2 p.m. Pastor Ron Kraut will present a service in the Ebenezer Church on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Among special attractions will be a working blacksmith shop, rug-weaving on a loom, woodworking, spinning, butter-making, ice cream churning, sewing on a hand-crank machine, washing on a wash board, candle making and rope making. Walk through the restored caboose and check out the new paint job at the Ebenezer Church. The Golden-Laced Wyandotte chickens have returned to the village and can be found in the farmyard.
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will be set up in the Town Hall, offering assistance with genealogy.
Enjoy snacks at the Pioneer Grill, and shop for old-time merchandise at the General Store.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65 and older, $5 for children 5-15, free for ages under 5, $20 for a family or $60 for a grandparent pass.
The museum grounds are along Highway W, west of Cameron. For further details, call 715-458-2080 or go to pioneervillagemuseum.org.
