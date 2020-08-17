Pioneer Village Museum reopens

After a 2-week shutdown in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Barron County, the Barron County Historical Society's Pioneer Village Museum reopened this past weekend, Aug. 14-16.
In a Facebook post, Museum Director Tammy Shutz said, "We are sorry if there was any mix-up when we closed for those 2 weeks. We did our best to reach everyone, but there were a couple of volunteers who did not get the message. We feel bad if you made the trip to the museum only to find that it was closed.
"There will not be any more events this summer. Normal hours will continue, which are Friday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks will be required at the gate, and visitors will be asked to wear them whenever they are around others that are not in their immediate group.
"Visitors have been so grateful to be able to come to the Pioneer Village this summer when so many other options are closed," she added.
