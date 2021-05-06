Vaccination given

Kathy Boissy, RN, at Spooner Health records information after giving the COVID-19 vaccination to Dr. Mark Van Etten, medical director at Spooner Health. The hospital received its first shipment of the newly available vaccination on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The following important message on COVID-19 vaccinations is made on behalf of physician chief medical officers of Wisconsin health systems and hospitals.

COVID-19 has been with us now for more than a year. We’ve been through a lot together –illness, death, economic hardship and the disruption of the lives we cherish, including the close personal interactions that we as humans need to thrive. And while we’ve shown collective resolve in fighting the disease and adapting to its threat, what we all really crave is getting back to the people and things we miss. Vaccines offer us precisely that hope.

As physicians and health care providers, we’ve devoted our lives to caring for others. It is our responsibility to review medical studies and weigh risks and benefits to recommend the best treatments to protect the health of our patients. Based on our medical training and judgement, we believe the science and safety behind the COVID-19 vaccines is sound, and we encourage our patients and others to get a COVID vaccine whenever and wherever available in your community.  

The dramatic rise of COVID cases in Wisconsin in late 2020 posed many threats to our state and its people. Wisconsinites responded appropriately by adopting recommended mitigation behaviors – wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands - and successfully reversed the COVID surge. And yet, COVID remains with us, stubbornly so. Vaccination offers us the best chance to continue reducing COVID’s grip on our daily lives.  

Our voices, we hope, will provide encouragement to anyone who has questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Important, too, are the perspectives of those you know, love and trust who have sought and safely received a COVID-19 vaccine. Why did they do so? What future are they looking forward to now that they are protected against contracting or being severely sickened by COVID?

We hope you will join them and us on this path back to the activities and togetherness we long for.

Christopher G Green, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Wisconsin Hospital Association

Mark Van Etten, MD

Medical Director/Chief of Staff

Spooner Health

Blaise P Vitale

Family Physician

Burnett Medical Center

Richard Helmers, MD

Regional Vice President

Mayo Clinic Health System - Northwest Wisconsin Region

William Melms, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Marshfield Clinic Health System

Gary Stuck, DO, FAAFP

Chief Medical Officer

Advocate Aurora Health

John Misa, MD

Interim Chief Medical Officer

Allina Health System

Gregory Brusko, DO, MMM, FACOS

Chief Clinical Officer

Ascension Wisconsin

Cynthia Lasecki, MD, FAAFP

Chief Medical Officer

Bellin Health System

Esteban Miller, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Black River Memorial Hospital, Inc. 

Michael Gutzeit, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Children’s Wisconsin - Milwaukee Hospital

James Heise, MD, MBA

CMO

Door County Medical Center

Bill Cannon

Medical Director Fort Medical Group

Fort HealthCare 

Jonathon D. Truwit, MD

Enterprise CMO and Sr. Admin. Dean

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin - Froedtert Hospital

Robyn Borge, MD

Chief of Medical/Clinical Staff

Gundersen Health System

Edgar (Ted) Collison

Chief Physician Executive

HSHS Wisconsin

Joseph Krien, MD

Regional Chair of Practice

Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse

Tim Bjelland, DO

VP/CMO

Mile Bluff Medical Center

Robert Gouthro, MD

Chief Medical Officer

North Central Health Care

Matthew Niesen, MD

Chief of Staff

Prairie Ridge Health

Elizabeth Baker, DPM

Chief Medical Officer

Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Jerry Halverson, MD, FACPsych, DFAPA

Chief Medical Officer

Rogers Memorial Hospital, Inc.

Kent Kramer, MD

Vice President of Medical Affairs

Southwest Health

Amy Franta, MD

SSM Health Regional CMO

SSM Health  

Aaron Schwaab, MD, FACS

General Surgeon and Chief Medical Officer

Stoughton Hospital Association

Mark Cockley, MD

Chief Clinical Officer

ThedaCare 

Jeffrey Cavaness, MD

President, Tomah Health Medical Staff

Tomah Health 

Pam Wetzel, MD

Chief Medical Officer

UnityPoint Health

Aimee Becker, MD, MBA

Chief Medical Officer

University Hospital  

Sara Fox, MD

VP-Medical Services Primary Care

Upland Hills Health, Inc.  

Jeffrey Lawrence, MD

Orthopaedic Surgeon/Chief of Staff

Vernon Memorial Healthcare

