MUSCODA -- Police are searching for an armed person who stole an Allied Ready MIx truck early on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Video shows the person stealing the truck in the village of Muscoda, which is west of Madison. The person appears to have an assault rifle and appears to be wearing body armor.

"At this time direction of travel is unknown," the Muscoda Police Department said in a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network alert on Tuesday morning. "If you see the vehicle call police immediately and do not approach the driver or the vehicle."

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Chief Bill Schramm, Muscoda Police Department, 608.739.3144.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments