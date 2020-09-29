MUSCODA -- Police are searching for an armed person who stole an Allied Ready MIx truck early on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Video shows the person stealing the truck in the village of Muscoda, which is west of Madison. The person appears to have an assault rifle and appears to be wearing body armor.
"At this time direction of travel is unknown," the Muscoda Police Department said in a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network alert on Tuesday morning. "If you see the vehicle call police immediately and do not approach the driver or the vehicle."
Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Chief Bill Schramm, Muscoda Police Department, 608.739.3144.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.