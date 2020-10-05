POLK COUNTY– A person who stopped to remove something from the road was struck and killed on Saturday, Oct. 3.
At 11:03 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy. 8, just east of the Hwy. 46 North junction. Upon arrival, he was being attended to by good Samaritans and emergency medical personnel.
"During the investigation of the crash, it appeared that a male, who had been operating his vehicle west bound on US Highway 8, had stopped his vehicle on the north shoulder," said sheriff's office said. "The male then exited his vehicle and appeared to enter the travel lane to pick up a piece of metal that was laying in the road."
As vehicles passed, he entered the eastbound lane, into the path of a vehicle, and was struck. The vehicle traveled a short distance before pulling onto the south shoulder.
He later died on-scene from his injuries.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Apple River Fire and First Responders, the Balsam Lake Fire and First Responders, the Lakes Area Ambulance Service, Life Link Air Ambulance, the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol and are investigating the fatality.
