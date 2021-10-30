LUCK – A person has been arrested following a shooting death.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office 911 emergency center received a call at 5:02 p.m. on October 29 from an individual who said a gunshot victim was at a location in Luck.
Law enforcement responded to that location and discovered the body of a deceased person. A suspect was located and taken into custody.
"There is no current threat to public safety," a press release from the sheriff's office said.
The identity of the deceased person is being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives.
"The scene is still under investigation and no further details will be released at this time," the sheriff's office said.
Assisting the sheriff'’s Office are Luck Police Department, Milltown Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Medical Examiners Office, Luck Fire Department, and Northland Ambulance Service.
