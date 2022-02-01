Kobe Berghammer of Barronett was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh for the fall semester.

•••

Joseph Mutch of Spooner has graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston with two Bachelor of Science Degrees, one in Information Technology Management and one in Software Engineering.

•••

These local students graduated in December from Northwood Technical College in Rice Lake.

Barronett – Bailee Hanson, nursing, sssociate degree; and Autumn Thome, human resource management.

Birchwood – Sueann Hansen, emergency medical technician –paramedic.

Sarona – Valerie Hyland, emergency medical technician – paramedic.

Shell Lake – Jenna Curtis, nursing – associate degree; Jerney Meister, nursing – associate degree

Springbrook – Whitney Korthof, accounting assistant.

Trego – Lindsay DuBois, nursing – associate degree; Melissa Fitzgerald, cosmetology; and Danielle Thurston, nursing – associate degree.

•••

The following local students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s fall Dean’s List.

Barronett – Miranda Ricci, Eau Claire campus.

Birchwood – Robert Darling, Eau Claire campus, and Elora Repman, Barron County campus.

Minong – Abigail Johnson, Barron County

Sarona – Lauren Johnson, Eau Claire campus.

Shell Lake – Taylor Eiche, Eau Claire campus, and Samuel Melton, Eau Claire campus.

Stone Lake – Ashley Paffel, Eau Claire campus; Emily Paffel, Eau Claire campus; and Lisa Snyder, Eau Claire campus.

•••

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls has named these area students to its fall semester Dean’s List.

Sarona – Jackie Rosenbush, agricultural education; and Sam Symond, chemistry.

Shell Lake – Megan Anderson, accounting, and Cierra Kirkwood, environmental science.

•••

These students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List:

Birchwood – Daryan Schultz.

Minong – Haakon Gulbrandsen.

Sarona – Kayla Haynes and Gracen Zaloudek.

Shell Lake – Teagan Benson and Olivia Jury.

•••

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, named these students to its Dean’s List:

Minong – Hunter Phillips.

Shell Lake – Andrew Martin.

