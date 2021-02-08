SPOONER– Dr. Cathy Reuter, a pediatrician, recently joined the Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic and is welcoming new patients.
“As a pediatrician, I am specifically trained in the care of pediatric patients from birth through adolescence, so I only provide care from infancy through adolescence,” Reuter said. “I see patients for well-child checks, sports and camp physicals, immunizations and the management of acute and chronic illness, including such things as coughs and colds, earaches and sore throats, abdominal pain, chronic congestion, allergies, and childhood development.”
Reuter earned a medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She completed a residency in pediatrics at the Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield and is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.
She has been visiting northern Wisconsin since she was a child and is excited to start her own pediatric practice in the area.
According to Reuter, pediatricians like herself are trained to address the physical, emotional and social well-being of children through age 17. With ever-improving health care practices, pediatricians are poised to stay current and up to date on the always-changing medical care specifically for children.
“Children often present with symptoms different from their adult counterparts,” Reuter said. “They also may need different prescriptions than do adults. So pediatricians receive specialized training to recognize those differences and handle them accordingly. Since we are trained in child-specific diagnoses and treatment, it often results in better, more rounded care for the child.”
Reuter’s husband, Mark, is a family medicine physician at the Essentia Health-Spooner Clinic.
Appointments
To schedule an appointment with Reuter: Spooner Clinic, 715.635.2151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.