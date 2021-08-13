A Spooner woman, 53, received life-threatening injuries when she was struck while walking in the crosswalk across Hwy. 63, also known as River Street, in downtown Spooner on Friday, Aug 13.

The crash occurred at 8:32 a.m. at Main Street. She was walking west through the crosswalk when a southbound vehicle struck her, causing severe injury. Preliminary investigation indicates she failed to yield to the vehicle that had a green light, the State Patrol said. 

The names of the pedestrian and the driver, a 68-year-old woman from Spooner, have not been released pending notification of family. 

The crash was reconstructed by the State Patrol and still remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Spooner Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and North Memorial Ambulance Service.

