Fatality, police lights, crash

The City of Hayward Police Department was informed on Tuesday, Aug. 18, that the victim of a pedestrian/vehicle crash on July 19 on Hwy. 63 at Main Street had passed away on August 15 from injuries sustained during the crash.

Filiberto Temich Malaga, 35, of Madison passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital intensive care unit in Duluth.

The 49-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was from New Hope, Minnesota.

The crash was reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The operator of the vehicle consented to a blood test and the results are pending at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, said Police Chief Joel Clapero.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments