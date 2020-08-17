Police lights

Amanda Hodgson, 35, of Chetek died at the scene of an accident on Saturday morning when she was crossing Cty. Hwy. I west of Chetek and was struck by a vehicle driven by Joel Hayes, 44, of Menomonie.

According to the county dispatch log, a woman called to report that her boyfriend struck a woman who was jogging and that she was not breathing. A vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

The accident is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The sheriff’s department was assisted by Chetek Police Department, Chetek Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Life Link Helicopter, and Barron County Medical Examiner.

