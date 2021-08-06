BARRON – A driver who fled from a sheriff's deputy has been charged with homicide by the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle after his passenger died in a crash. The driver had minor injuries from the crash.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
A Barron County Deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. O near Hwy. 8, just east of Barron, on Friday, Aug. 6, at 12:14 a.m. The deputy approached the vehicle and ID’d the driver and believed the subject to be under the influence of alcohol. The deputy asked the driver to step out of the car, which the driver complied.
As they were walking to the back of the car to conduct field sobriety tests, the driver stated that he needed something from the car. The deputy advised the driver that he could not return to the car. The driver continued to walk back to the driver’s door of the car. The deputy grabbed the driver and a short struggled ensued with the driver.
The driver pulled away from the deputy and reached in the door of the car. The deputy drew his weapon and got to cover and ordered the driver back out of the car. The driver and passenger both refused. The driver then started the car and took off.
A short chase ensued southbound on 18th Street for about seven miles and then the deputy lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.
A short time later, deputies in the area located the same vehicle in field driveway that had struck a tree. The passenger in the car was deceased at the scene.
The driver of the car was transported to Barron Hospital with minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, sixth offense; homicide causing death by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle; and fleeing an officer.
The suspect is being held in the Barron County Jail awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Dallas Fire Department, Chetek and Mayo Ambulance, Barron Police Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol, which is reconstructing the accident.
The case remains under investigation.
No names will be released until next week-pending notification of family, said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.