Cty. Hwy. F closure
Danielsen, Brian

A portion of Cty. Hwy. F will be closed during while a culvert is replaced.

Hwy. F will be closed intermittently between Cty. Hwy. K and Shady Lane for a pipe replacement at McKenzie Creek on July 19-22 between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

"Plan accordingly," advised Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments