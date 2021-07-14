A portion of Cty. Hwy. F will be closed during while a culvert is replaced.
Hwy. F will be closed intermittently between Cty. Hwy. K and Shady Lane for a pipe replacement at McKenzie Creek on July 19-22 between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.
"Plan accordingly," advised Washburn County Highway Commissioner Brian Danielsen.
