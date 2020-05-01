Fatality, police lights, crash

A crash at Hwy. 35 and Cty. Hwy. A near Webster has blocked Hwy. 35 in both directions from Cty. Hwy. A to Cty. Hwy. C. 

The accident occurred at 3:23 p.m., and a detour is in place: Northbound traffic can go east on Cty. Hwy. A, then north on Devils Lake Road and west on Cty. Hwy. C, back to Hwy. 35. Southbound traffic can revert that route.

