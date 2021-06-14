Road closed ahead sign

A portion of Cty. Hwy. N will be closed for four days so a culvert pipe can be replaced.

Cty. Hwy. N between Keller Road and Fox Road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 17 and 21-23.

"Plan accordingly," said Brian Danielsen, Washburn County highway commissioner.

