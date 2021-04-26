CHETEK– The Quick Coupling Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, has partnered with Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC), and Workforce Resource to host a GED Boot Camp at Parker's Chetek plant to help expand career opportunities for local area residents.
The tri-partnership exemplifies Parker’s commitment to improve the lives of people in the Chetek community, enabling them to attain a GED which qualifies them for employment at the plant. Such programs to create a positive impact on team members and local communities are aligned with Parker’s purpose: Enabling Engineering Breakthroughs that Lead to a Better Tomorrow.
According to Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation, the tri-partnership has been highly innovative and effective in meeting both the educational needs of area residents and employment needs of businesses and is a worthwhile model other employers should also consider.
Workforce Resource, with a mission of “Empowering People Through Employment,” is providing case management and supportive services to individuals enrolled in the GED Boot Camp to assist them in securing and retaining employment.
For more information: Dave Armstrong, executive director, Barron County Economic Development Corporation, 715.637.6871.
