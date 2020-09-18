Park Falls Chief of Police Jerome Ernst is seeking information from the community on a suspicious man seen in a white car in Park Falls over the past couple of weeks.
The man has been spotted near the Chequamegon High School and elementary school in Park Falls and has reportedly made contact with juvenile males on at least two separate occasions. He is described as driving an older, white, four-door car, possibly a Buick LeSabre, with a cracked windshield and damaged driver’s side headlamp.
The man is described as having grayish-brown hair and mustache, brown eyes, of medium build and from 55-70 years in age.
Anyone with information on the individual or the vehicle is asked to contact the Park Falls Police Department at 715-762-2446 or the Price County Sheriff’s Office at 715-339-3011. People who encounter the person or vehicle are urged to not confront the man.
The following is the press release from Ernst, released at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18:
“The Park Falls Police Department was recently made aware of suspicious activity occurring in the City of Park Falls. This information was initially brought to our attention by a Chequamegon School District staff member. Yesterday afternoon officers met and spoke with direct witnesses to the behavior. It was learned there have been two separate incidences wherein an adult white male had strange contacts with juvenile boys in our community. Here is what we know so far; that last week on Tuesday, Sept. 8th, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. the Chequamegon High School and Chequamegon Middle School Cross Country athletes were returning to the school after practicing on the athletic field track. A man in a white car followed the children and eventually made contact with one of kids on 9th Street North near the school. According to the child, the man rolled down his window and told the boy that he is from far up north and he wanted to know where the hospital was. The boy’s father was parked nearby. The father thought it was concerning that this stranger had stopped to talk to his son. The parent began to drive to the location where the stranger was parked at which point the stranger drove away.
“The second incident occurred during the early evening hours on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. Two boys were bicycling on Saunders Avenue near Hines Park. The boys indicated that a man in a white car drove up next to them. One of the boys stated that the adult male driver of the car asked them if they wanted to race. The boy stated that they ignored him and rode away. The other boy stated that the man told them if they race him back to his house; that he would give them some prizes or something like that. Either way, this is very concerning behavior.
“It was also learned that two Chequamegon School District employees may have observed this individual about one month ago. Two employees were walking on 9th Street North near the school. They observed a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a white car that was parked on 9th Street North within view of the school. The man was smoking a cigarette and just sitting there.
“Through various eyewitness accounts, the man is described as having grayish-brown hair and a mustache, brown eyes, 55 to 70 years of age, and medium build. The vehicle is described as an older white, four door, possibly a Buick LeSabre, with a cracked/broken windshield and a damaged driver’s side head lamp. Registration of the vehicle is unknown at this time.
“If you encounter this person or vehicle, do NOT confront him. Please note the location of the person or vehicle along with a vehicle registration number. Please call the Park Falls Police Department at (715) 762-2446. If no immediate answer at our office, then please call the Price County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center at (715) 339-3011. If you believe the situation is an emergency, then call 9-1-1.
“We are working closely with the Chequamegon School District administration and staff to take proactive measures to help to protect your children. We do not know what, if any, threat this person poses. However, the behavior is concerning and needs to be addressed.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Sincerely,
Jerome J. Ernst
Chief of Police
Park Falls Police Department.”
