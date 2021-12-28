Everyone wants to experience a bit of good luck from time to time.
Super Pantry, 3314 W. Spencer Ave., in Appleton has certainly been lucky for its customers in 2021. Three times this year, the Lottery retailer sold a winning $100,000 ticket, most recently, December 4, when an All or Nothing top prize-winning ticket was drawn by matching 11-of-11 numbers.
"We feel very fortunate and happy to have so many customers win big," said Super Pantry owner Sam Gurung. "This is a locally owned, family business and we consider our customers part of our family."
According to the Super Pantry website, the business prides itself on selling "fuel that doesn't just help vehicles run smoother … it keeps the whole community humming."
Keeping the community humming may apply to more than just fuel. In April of 2021, Gary Rogney of Appleton won a $100,000 top prize playing The Hugh Cash Game. Feb. 4, 2021, Charles Luckett, also of Appleton, matched 11-of-11 numbers, to win the All or Nothing $100,000 top prize.
An active small business in the Appleton community, Gurung said people are noticing the winning Lottery signs posted by the Super Pantry's register. He said, "It feels good to help families win some money."
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning lotto or scratch tickets over $599 receive a 2 percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive.
The odds of winning All or Nothing's $100,000 top prize are 1 in 352,716. All the top prizes have been won for the Huge Cash Game. The odds for winning the top prize were 1 in 276,000.
The Wisconsin Lottery enriches communities statewide by giving back 93 percent of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners.
Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated:
> More than $16.1 billion in total revenue.
> Over $9.1 billion in prizes paid.
> More than $4.8 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.
For more about the Wisconsin Lottery: wilottery.com, Facebook (/wilottery), Instagram (@wilottery), Twitter (@wilottery), and YouTube (/wilottery).
