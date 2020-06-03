Birchwood School District is excited to announce the retirement of longtime educators third-grade teacher Louanne Kristensen and speech and language pathologist Barb Strand.
Louanne Kristensen
Kristensen is a veteran teacher in every sense of the word. She has spent the last 33 years enriching the lives of countless Birchwood students, an extraordinary feat by anyone’s standards.
And if you ask any of Kristensen’s co-workers, you know she did it extraordinarily well, leaving behind a strong legacy of progressive learning practices and extreme compassion.
Kristensen has a strong connection with Birchwood School in particular; she notes that her educational career really started and ended at the school.
Kristensen completed her student teaching at Birchwood in 1980; she proceeded to be hired by the school as a part-time teacher in 1986. Eventually, Kristensen converted to full-time teaching when she was selected to be the kindergarten teacher at the school, a position she filled for seven years.
In 1998, Kristensen became the third-grade teacher, which is where she really made her mark with her inclusion of integrated units.
Kristensen notes that her favorite integrated unit to teach her “kiddos” is the Iditarod Unit. Kristensen became familiar with the sport of mushing after spending parts of her summers in Valdez, Alaska. Her family has a boat there, she explains, and they have been visiting the state every summer since 1989.
Kristensen notes that her deep appreciation of the many natural wonders of Alaska bore the beginnings of her most cherished unit: “I loved teaching my students about Alaska, so I began developing my unit ... The first time we were able to get a dog sled musher to meet us at the School Forest was amazing, so many of my students got to experience what it was like to ride in a dog sled! One of my students even commented that it was ‘the best day of my life!’” It was truly an experience those students will never forget.
However, Kristensen’s travels do not end with the state of Alaska: “One of my passions is traveling. I love creating special memories during our trips with my daughter, Kayla, and my son, Karl. Even better, now their spouses, Tiana and Tyler, love to travel too.
“We have been to Japan, England, France, Germany, Scotland, Austria, Monaco, Spain, Italy, Sicily, Canada, and Mexico. We’ve also been able to visit Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Orlando, New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C.”
Kristensen can’t wait to renew her passion for traveling now that she has completed her teaching duties, and she looks forward to her next adventure, Belize.
However, a mere two months before a well-earned retirement sure to be filled with family and tropical beaches, COVID-19 struck, and Kristensen was asked to tackle one last unforeseen obstacle: distance learning.
She said, “With distance learning, I wanted my students to know that I was still there for them. I felt it was important for us to be able to connect face to face. I wanted to reassure them that I still cared about what was going on in their lives, and I wanted to help them smile ... So I began conversations with my kiddos while we were figuring out what to do.”
One of the platforms they started to get training on was Zoom.
“For myself and for my students, this really seemed a good way to go,” Kristensen said.
“I could connect with them face to face. I could teach them some skills we hadn’t covered yet. I also wanted to include a way to make them smile. I love sharing read-alouds with my students, and so I decided that was how we would end each Zoom session.”
Kristensen has been identified by Superintendent Diane Johnson as being a leader in the school’s transition to digital learning. She said that Kristensen “has done an unbelievable job! I am amazed at the things she has taught herself so she could teach children.”
As the school year comes to an end, Kristensen is looking forward to spending the next few years with her family and continuing living a life of adventure.
As for her parting words: “I still love teaching. I’m thankful for the time I’ve had here in Birchwood. I will miss the staff and students, but I feel it is time to start another chapter, another focus, in my life.
“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished here and of the growth of my students each year. I’ve worked hard and tried to let each of them know that I care about them and will continue to care after I retire.”
Barb Strand
Speech and language pathology is one of the many important resources offered at Birchwood School District. The instruction provided by the unsung heroes of the field go on to impact the students for the rest of their lives.
As Birchwood’s own speech and language pathologist, Strand has had a long and fruitful career helping students reach their fullest potential, and now the school is celebrating the retirement of a cherished pillar of the school.
Strand started at Birchwood School in 2014. When she arrived, she was partially retired and already had a long resume under her belt. In 1984, Strand earned her master’s degree in communication disorders. She then spent the next eight years employed by CESA 11, where she conducted speech therapy for students ages 3 to 18 in the Cameron School District.
Strand left her position at CESA 11 and went on to selflessly dedicate the next six years of her life to her children; she is the proud mother of two sons. Upon returning to the workforce in 2000, she took a job with the Barron School District for one year, where she worked with high school students with hearing impairments.
From 2001-04, she worked for the Rice Lake Area School District in a job share position with another speech and language clinician, where she worked at Tainter, Franklin, and Haugen elementary schools. From 2005-13, she worked full-time for the Bruce School District as their sole speech and language clinician, until she eventually went to serve the students of Birchwood.
With a career as long and as rich as Strand’s, there are no doubt a repertoire of favorite memories to choose from, but she reflects fondly upon one memory in particular: “I helped chaperone a Bruce Middle School field trip to The Dells a number of years back. One of my charges was a girl I worked with who has Down Syndrome. She wanted to go on the biggest and highest roller coaster and needed someone to go with her, so I volunteered. It was the worst and best experience of my life!
“I closed my eyes and screamed the entire ride. I was going to die! While my young friend lifted her arms for joy and appropriately made fun of me later. I guess I would do it again!”
Whether it is conquering literal roller coasters or the roller coaster like challenges of COVID-19, there is very little Strand would not do for her students: “I have learned how to use Zoom for ‘teletherapy’ sessions during this lockdown. It is working well. One 5-year-old boy told me I needed to ‘unmute’ my computer one day!
“I have adapted therapy materials in order to maintain some form of interaction through the computer screen! I created a magnetic game board on the bottom of an old cake pan that I can hold up for them to see. The kids love it. They choose one of three colored dragon magnets for their player, and I use an electronic spinner they can watch on the screen.
“I also have sent packets of speech and language homework pages for all of my students. I have received enough positive comments from parents to know it is worth it.”
Worth it it is, if it is in the name of education.
Strand’s goals for retirement are slightly ambiguous, but that is what makes life exciting,
“I will take it one day at a time for now!” she explains, “I am open to new opportunities.”
Something she is certain about is her continued passion for giving back to her community, as she fully intends to spend a part of her retirement volunteering.
As for her parting thoughts: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working in the Birchwood School District! I have worked in many schools through the years, but this one is the closest to where we live! I will miss the students and the staff but not the IEPs [Individual Education Program]!”
