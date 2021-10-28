The Green Bay Packers could face their toughest test of the season Thursday when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are leading their divisions, and the Packers have won six consecutive games.
But for Thursday Night Football, Green Bay be without some key components as the team manages COVID-19 issues and injuries. Wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard were added to Green Bay’s reserve/COVID-19 list this week. The Packers have managed to win games that Adams missed in the last two years with injuries, but he’s their top receiver.
"We’re not a better team without him, that’s for sure," said quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"Certainly, we’re going to miss (Adams). He does a lot for this football team, brings a lot of leadership, obviously his play-making ability," said head coach Matt LaFleur. "But those are the circumstances that are dealt."
Receiver Randall Cobb and running back Aaron Jones will likely be popular targets for Rodgers on Thursday, and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling could return after missing four games with a hamstring injury. Still, the Packers’ offense will need to make some adjustments, Rodgers said.
Rodgers is vaccinated for COVID-19, he said earlier this year. But while the shots are highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, they’re not perfect. According to reports, Adams tested positive despite being vaccinated too. Rodgers has spoken to the receiver, and he’s doing OK, he said Tuesday.
Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is also expected to miss Thursday’s game after testing positive with COVID-19. Barry is also vaccinated, a requirement for most NFL coaches. Defensive backs coach Jerry Gray will call plays on Thursday, LaFleur said.
He’ll face a challenge, with the undefeated Cardinals led by quarterback Kyler Murray, a contender to win MVP this season.
"He’s really athletic," Rodgers said. "He’s real slippery, he can really throw it, though. He’s really got a great arm."
Arizona has a strong defensive front, Rodgers said. However, Wisconsin native J.J. Watt, who’s in his first year with the Cardinals has been ruled out of Thursday's game due to an injury. Watt is a future Hall of Famer, Rodgers said.
"It will be a great challenge for us. We’re going against the best team in ball, 7-0, at their place. Primetime game. I’m sure that place will be rocking," LaFleur said.
The Packers faced a short week, having beat the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on Sunday. They traveled to Arizona on Wednesday afternoon, and they’ll need to get off to a strong start on Thursday, Rodgers said.
"We’re going to have to withstand the initial surge of energy from the crowd and from, obviously, their defense. They have been very disruptive against the pass, so we’re going to have to find ways to block them up and get guys open, and then, obviously, our defense is going to have to slow them down a little bit," Rodgers said.
The Packers were blown out by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, but they’ve come back with a vengeance to take a commanding lead of the NFC North. Next week they’ll head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2021, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.
