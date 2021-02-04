SPOONER– The number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines is trending down in the Spooner school district, even as the district makes its way through an “outbreak.”
“The situation at the high school is currently classified by the state as an outbreak, with 12 linked cases since the return to school following Christmas break,” District Nurse Sarah Hamilton said in her monthly report to the school board on Monday, Feb. 1. “There are 154 school and community close contacts linked to the 12 cases.
“At this time, I am hopeful we are on a downward trajectory with cases at the high school level. The week of January 4 we had one case, the week of January 11, we had 6 cases, the week of January 18 we had 4 cases, and in this current week we have had only 1 case,” she said.
COVID-19 spread in classrooms has been confirmed, along with spread in households and through close contacts.
“I strongly recommend continuing with appropriate contact tracing to limit virus spread as much as we are able, while maintaining in-person education for as many students as possible,” Hamilton said. “The opportunity for students to move to remote learning at any time at the high school level allows individual students and families to pick an option that best meets their needs.”
The number of high school students that need quarantining when exposed is limited because the students are spaced further apart, 6 feet whenever possible, and they are seated according to a seating chart in each class.
“However, if a student is in close contact with a positive case, hugging, kissing, sharing cooking space, or contact in a sport that cannot be socially distanced as defined by WIAA for any amount of time, any amount of contact is considered a close contact,” Hamilton said.
“As has been the case all year, when there is a case at the middle school, the entire cohort is quarantined, as they are allowed to mingle freely throughout the day,” she said. A cohort is each classroom, which are kept separate from their fellow grade-level students.
Hamilton said the district has had few cases at the middle and elementary school levels.
So far the district has had 162 students “excluded” due to close contacts or testing positive in September, 336 in October, 253 in November, 71 in December, and 240 in January (through January 27).
Of those, three students were positive in September, seven students and one teacher in October, nine students and seven teachers in November, five students and six teachers in December, and 16 students and one teacher in January.
Vaccinations
The state has said teachers can begin to be vaccinated on March 1, and Hamilton said the district is talking with Spooner Health and the district’s insurance broker to provide staff vaccines in March.
