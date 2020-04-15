The Wisconsin Safer-At-Home order defines outdoor activity as an Essential Activity (defined in section 11). This means visiting public and state parks, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements, is still allowed. As stated in the order, “such activities include, by way of example and without limitation, walking, biking, hiking, or running.”
Right here in our backyard the Ice Age National Scenic Trail remains open for hiking! Although organized volunteer activities and events are temporarily on hold, it’s important we have a venue for physical health and mental wellness, especially during times of stress.
A hike on a favorite segment of Ice Age Trail can be a respite from the uncertainty around us. The Trail is a perfect place for slowing down, gathering your internal resources, and gaining clarity.
The 8.5-mile Grassy Lake Segment of the Ice Age Trail runs entirely through our Washburn county forest land.
Appreciate our beautiful forests and enjoy the sights and sounds of early spring as you take a walk on the Ice Age Trail. As a treat you’ll pass several small, scenic, beaver-inhabited lakes nestled in the woods.
Hike safely and responsibly. Limit your hiking partners, no groups other than family members in your household. Keep a 6-foot distance from those not in your immediate family. Step off the side of the trail when meeting another hiker. Keep your dogs leashed.
If you’re feeling sick with fever or cough, don’t go!
Take advantage of what your tax dollars and 30 years of volunteer work by your friends and neighbors has provided.
